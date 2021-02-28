-
Now Playing: 'Biden is on the verge of his 1st major legislative victory': Jon Karl
-
Now Playing: A CPAC panel echoed false claims about the election and division between GOP
-
Now Playing: John Legend discusses his response to George Floyd's death
-
Now Playing: Snow and flood threats across Eastern US
-
Now Playing: '(Biden) missed opportunity to rethink the alliance' with Saudi Arabia: Fred Hiatt
-
Now Playing: '(We're) really grateful that we have 3 really efficacious vaccines': Dr. Fauci
-
Now Playing: ‘Soul of a Nation’ explores the issue of diversity in the entertainment industry
-
Now Playing: McDonald’s employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces another allegation of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: FDA issues emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 relief bill heads over to the Senate after passed by the House
-
Now Playing: Arrest warrant issued in the murder of Yale student
-
Now Playing: Powerful winds topple trailers
-
Now Playing: Aerial footage shows massive Kentucky flooding
-
Now Playing: ‘We have no time to waste’: Biden on the American Rescue Plan
-
Now Playing: Flood, severe storm threat in the South
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga's dog walker reportedly breathing on his own after being shot by dognappers
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods undergoing more procedures after serious car crash
-
Now Playing: New Jersey plumber goes to Texas to help in the wake of the utility crisis