Transcript for Trump makes 1st major address since leaving office

Former president trump receiving a warm welcome Sunday at the conservative political action. Action conference in Orlando Florida. We went through a journey like nobody else has never been a journey like it is never been a charity so successful. Get it together for years ago that it is far from being. Today's speech marking his first major redress since he left office last month we are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future of our movement that future for our party in the future of power. Our beloved country. Throughout the three day event speakers have stood behind the former president including his economic advisor Larry Kudlow who touted trumps vaccine response. By using. Government deregulation. And private enterprise private sector genius. Generated the most extraordinary medical scientific event probably in American history not so it'll be in the top three. Trump you Sunday's speech you reassert his influence over the GOP. You know they kept saying these could distort renew party. We have the Republican Party it's going to ignite strong never before Republican senator Rob Portman was asked on. ABC's this week if he thinks trumps dominance is a blessing or a burden for the party. Well he's very popular among Republicans and the polling all shows that I do think that the policies are what's even more popular and that's why Republicans actually did pretty well in twenty twice to back conservative. Political action conference. This year the conference has been less about traditional conservative values in more about loyalty to truck notably absent were several prominent Republicans including former vice president Mike Pence Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who criticize trump after the January 6 capital riots. House Republican Conference chair leads Cheney who voted to impeach the now former president. Truck girl ABC news New York.

