Transcript for Trump on mass shootings: 'Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy'

My fellow Americans this morning. Our nation is overcome with shop cholera ants are. This weekend more than eighty people were killed or wounded. In two. Evil attacks. What Saturday morning in El Paso, Texas. A wicked man went to he Wal-Mart store where families were shopping. With their loved ones. He shot and merited when he people. And injured 26 others. Including. Precious little. Children. Then. In the early hours of Sunday morning. Dayton Ohio. Another twisted monster opened fire on a crowded. Downtown street. He murdered nine people. Including his own sister. And injured 27 there's. First Lady and I join all Americans. In praying and grieving. For the victims their families and the survivors. We will stand by their side for ever we will never for get. These barbaric slaughter is armed assault upon our communities. An attack upon our nation. And a crime against all of humanity. We are outraged and sickened. By this monstrous evil. Or cruelty. Hatred. And malice the bloodshed. And that care. Our hearts are shattered for every family whose parents. Children husbands and wives were ripped from their arms and their lives. America weeps for the fall and we are a loving nation and our children are entitled to grow up in a just peaceful. And loving society. Together we lock arms to shoulder a degree. We ask god in heaven to ease the anguish. Of those who suffer. And we vowed to act with urgent. Resolve. I want to thank the many law enforcement personnel who responded to these atrocities. With the extraordinary grace and courage. Of American heroes. I have spoken with Texas governor Greg Abbott and Ohio governor Mike to one. As well as bear Dee Margo of El Paso, Texas. And Mair Nan Whaley. Of Dayton Ohio to express our profound sadness. And unfailing support. Today we also send the condolences. Of our nation to president. Over door of Mexico. And all the people of Mexico for the loss of their citizens in the El Paso shooting. Terrible terrible thing. I have also been in close contact with attorney general Barr. And FBI director ray. Federal authorities are on the ground. And I have directed them to provide any and all assistance. Required what ever. Is needed. The shooter in El Paso. Posted a manifesto on line. Consumed by racist hate. In one voice our nation must condemn racism. Bigotry. And white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred walks the mind. Ravages the heart. And devour is the sole. We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources. They need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes. And domestic. Harris what ever they need. We must recognize that the Internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds. And perform demented acts. We must shine a light on the dark recesses of the Internet. And stop mass murders before they start. The Internet likewise is used for human trafficking in illegal drug distribution. And so many other heinous crimes. The perils of the Internet and social media cannot. Be ignored and they will not be ignored. In the two decades since column by. Our nation has watched with rising are a and dread as one man's shooting has followed another. Over and over again decade after decade. We cannot allow ourselves to feel powerless. We can and will stop this evil contagion. In that task we must honor the sacred memories of those we have lost by acting as one people. Open wounds cannot heal. We are divided. We embassy real bipartisan. Solutions. We have to do that in eight by partisan manner. That will truly make America safer. And better for all. First we must do a better job in identifying and acting. On early warning signs. I am directing. The Department of Justice to work in parts partnership. With local state. And federal agencies. As well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect may shooters before they strike. As an example the monster. In the Parkland high school in Florida. Had many red flags against him in yet nobody took decisive action nobody did anything why not. Second we must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youths to surround themselves with a culture. That celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially. Reduce this and it has to begin immediately. Cultural change is hard. But each of us can choose to build a culture that celebrates the inherent worth and dignity of every human life that's what we have to do. Third. We must reform our mental health laws to. Better identify mentally disturbed individuals. Who may commit acts of violence. And make sure those people. Not only get treatment but when necessary. Involuntary. Confinement. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger. Not the gun. Fourth we must make sure that those judged. To pose a grave risk to public safety. Do not have access to firearms. And that if they do those fire hands can be taken through rapid due process. That is why I have called for red flag laws also known as extreme. Risk protection orders. Today I'm also directing the department of guesses to propose legislation. Ensuring that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders. Face the death penalty. And that this capital punishment be delivered quickly. Decisively. And without years of needless delay. These that I just a few of the areas of cooperation. That we can pursue. I am open and ready to listen and discuss all ideas that will actually work and make a very big difference. Republicans and Democrats have proven. That we can join together in a bipartisan fashion to address. This plane. Last year we enacted these stop school violence. And fixed knicks acts into law. Providing grants to improve school safety. And strengthening critical background checks for firearm purchases. At my direction. The Department of Justice band bump stocks. Last year we prosecuted a record number of firearms offenses. But there is so much more that we have to do. Now is the time to set destructive. Partisanship. Aside so destructive. And find the courage to answer hatred with unity devotion and lopped. Our future is in our control. America will rise to the challenge. We will always have and we always will. Win. The choice is ours and ours alone it is not up to mentally ill monsters it is up to us. If we are able to pass great legislation. Into all of these years. We will ensure that those who Wear attacked. Well not have die in vain. May god bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo. May god protect them. May god protect. All of those from Texas to Ohio. May god bless the victims and their families may god bless. America thank you very much and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.