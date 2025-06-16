Trump says it was a 'mistake' to have removed Russia from G8

President Trump, in a bilateral meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney for the G7 summit, called it a "mistake" for Russia to have been removed from the G8 in 2014 for annexing Crimea.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live