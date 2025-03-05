Trump offers one-month tariff exemption for 'Big Three' automakers

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump spoke with Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis, and is offering them a one-month exemption to the tariffs.

March 5, 2025

