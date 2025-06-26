Trump officials brief senators on Iran strikes

The Trump administration briefed senators on the impact of the U.S strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who just got out of the briefing, joins ABC News.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live