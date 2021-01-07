Transcript for What the Trump Organization indictments mean for former President Trump

We begin with a special grand jury bringing in indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer CFO Alan Weiss oberg surrendering himself to authorities in New York this morning as charges are expected to be unsealed this afternoon. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl has the late. S. This morning after a two year investigation into Donald Trump's business dealings. The first criminal charges against his company had been filed. And are now just hours away from being revealed in court sources briefed on the investigation told ABC news. The charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Alan Weiss on Borg. Include tax fraud when sober Erez worked for the company since the 1970s. And one of his old books trump said of moiso Berger quote he did what ever was necessary to protect. The bottom line replacing George this week is my chief financial officer Al otherwise sober. If you think Georgia stopped waiting to see Alan. Sources briefed on the investigation say the company and why so berg. Are accused of avoiding taxes on fringe benefits including Cloris school tuition and rent free apartments the charges come after the Manhattan district attorney. Obtain Trump's tax returns and other financial records and a battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump has long insisted he wants a clean company and the investigation. Is politically motivated. The continuation. Of the greatest and most disgusting which until all time. What's the word is the most important person in the Trump Organization who is not a member of the trump family. The big question now is whether prosecutors can get him to testify against Donald Trump. Deidre. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan car all thank you. The Trump Organization has released a statement saying Alan Weiss oberg is a loving and devoted husband father and grandfather who has worked at the trump organization for 48 years. He is now being used to buy the Manhattan district attorney as a pond in a scorched earth attempted to harm the former president's. The district attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits and that near thirty higher RS nor any other district attorney would ever think of bringing this is not justice this is politics. Former president trump and not expected to be part of these criminal charges. But the investigations being conducted in New York have gone far deeper than any initial indictments might have indicated. With us now law professor and a former federal prosecutor Jessica rock and ABC news's senior investigative reporter. Aaron there's heat for more on the legal and political implications for trouble welcome to you both Jessica starting with you. How significant are these indictments I mean they are criminal. Yeah it's not every day that you see an indictment against a corporation it's not unprecedented but it certainly not every day. Certainly not. Against corporations are closely associated with the former president of the United States and one that's strictly on the up and that the Nazi Supreme Court multiple times absolutely does it get to and how serious it is dangerous in the end. On the company eight we wait and see what the charges are how they are ranged including what's election who was in March what the nature of the conduct what predation in was. And for how long standing was clearly it's not pretty good day for the Trump Organization. So Aaron picking up on that the big question in this case has always been and know whether white suburban well cut a deal and testify against the former president how likely is acts and what information and should he provide. Why so berg has worked for the trump since the 1970s. Going back to when Fred trump not Donald Trump's father. Ran the Stanley real estate firm he is long thought to be a loyal lieutenant. Of the former presidents but when you are facing criminal charges and you have kids and grandkids as the statement put out from the Trump Organization indicated. You wonder whether all of this pressure couldn't perhaps turn you from loyal foot soldier into cooperating witness. Prosecutors would undoubtedly like why twice over to cut some kind of a deal in order to help them navigate. The finances of the Trump Organization and there may be no one else but Alan why so burned. Who has such a window given how deep his connections to the former president are. So speaking of family Jessica had backed she how are prosecutors going to -- pressure on white suburb to cut a deal. Should the bringing other charges the reality criminal charges being filed. Whether or not to cooperate certainly something he would be seeking an anticipation of the possibility of charges C filed. So this not the first time that west will be discussing this idea pop lit bar with his attorneys and the reality of charges could be filed. I think that we are consequences. That I think really changes how someone will think about what's in the best interest in the interest is the family and again we need to wait and see how the charge user for any. It would entire spring is penalties are better. I and a and it got an impact. Bison burger things about what's he's. So Aaron sitting on his family theme what are these charges tell you about what could be next to forward the former president and his family members. At this stage we believe this is just a first strike of the prosecutors may be building up a case using why so berg using the company itself to eventually. Get to the former president or perhaps his children or or other executives and we don't know for sure. Once these charges are unsealed we may have a better idea but we believe they are focused. On certain fringe benefits and other kinds of perks. Paid to executives including why so berg things. Like you heard Jon Karl talk about. Things like school tuition and and cars and rent free apartments in the question is whether the requisite taxes were properly paid. But remember Deirdre these are prosecutors these are not accountants they're not just looking for irregularities. They're looking for systemic sustained. Fraud in significant amounts in order to make it worth the of bringing criminal charges so this may only be the beginning and it's not expected. That any of this two day he's going to include what started this investigation in the first place and that's hush money. Paid to stormy Daniels the adult film actress. Who had accused. That the president of a long denied a fair and and was paid off so she didn't talk about it. During the 2016 campaign. That. Payment was arranged by Michael Cohen who with the time was lawyer and a fixer for the former president. And then he testified before congress talking about the way Donald Trump valued his his assets when he was talking to tax authorities. And maybe how we value them differently when he was talking to banks to obtain loans so all of that is still right. For the district attorney has state they work through eight years worth of tax returns that he fought to the Supreme Court twice to get his hands on. As they are good points and Jessica attorneys for the former president say he is being targeted over politics of course Aaron does reminding us of how Michael calling went to G now. Companies are almost never charged over employee compensation or fringe of benefits that is the statements. Do they have a point of fact. I can't seem to whether there's precedent for charging companies. Or cringed and it's just not where he street is there at the Athens is not air and the chargers can't keep on the evidence is there that it charges Kathleen Brown sent to. Considerations. They're discretionary about whether it's appropriate to charge corporation it due to circumstances. And that includes the image. In the history of the company the seriousness of the Carolina. How important you're seeing is to bring charges against the company is received for example that it's a danger she flew eighty. Iraq 62 whether the crime and for this particular tighten their charges. But it ultimately depends on the evidence and whether it's there and he's discretionary decisions. About the company nothing would put into. Well politics. Thank you so munch and Jessica Ross Aaron protest he thank you thank you stay with ABC news live all day for live coverage of the indictments of Alan why so burned. And the Trump Organization.

