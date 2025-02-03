Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada after reaching new deals

The U.S. has paused for one month the implementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico following President Donald Trump's conversations with each nation's leaders on Monday.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live