Transcript for Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat

Kim. I stand before you today to fulfill one of my highest and most important duties. Under the United States constitution. Denomination of a Supreme. Court justice. This is my first such nomination. After justice course each and justice Kavanagh. And it is a very proud moment indeed. Over the past week our nation is mourning the loss of a true American legend. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal giant and a pioneer for women. Her extraordinary life and legacy will inspire Americans for generations to come. Now we gather in the Rose Garden to continue our never ending task. About ensuring equal justice and preserving be impartial. Rule of law. Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant. And gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman who have unparalleled and she admits. Towering intellect. Sterling credentials. And unyielding who loyalty to the constitution. Judge Amy. Coney Barrett. Okay. Thank you very Max Mr. President. I am deeply honored by the confidence that you have placed in name. And so grateful to you and the First Lady in to the vice president and the second lady. And to sell many others here prayer kindness and that's rather overwhelming occasion. I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president. And if the senate that. Me the honor of confirming mean I'd pledged to discharge the responsibilities. Of this jabbed to the very best of my ability. I love the United States and I loved the United States constitution. I am truly. I'm Chile humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court. Shaggy can track and I will be mindful of who came before I mean. The flag of the United States is still flying at half staff and memory and justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. To mark the end of a great American life. Justice Ginsberg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession. But she not only broke glass ceilings she smashed them. For that she has won the admiration of women across the country and indeed all of of the world's. She was the woman of enormous talents and consequence and her life of public status serves as an example to a solemn. Particularly pregnant should mean. Let's pylon and deep friendship but justice Antonin Scalia am my own mentor. Justices Scalia and Ginsburg disagreed fiercely and prints. With out Rinker and person. Their ability to maintain a warm and rich friendship despite their differences. Even inspired an opera. These two great Americans demonstrated. That arguments. Even about matter is of great consequence. Need not destroy affection. And both my personal and professional relationships. I stretched to meet that standard. I was lucky enough declare for Justice Scalia. And given his and how curable influence on my life. I am very moved to have members of the Scalia Stanley here today including his dear wife Maureen. I courts for Justice Scalia more than twenty years ago but the lessons I learned still resonate. His judicial philosophy. Is mine too. A judge must apply idol as written. Judges are not. Policy makers. And they must be resolute and setting aside any policy views they my holds. This evening I also want to acknowledge you my fellow Americans. The president has nominated need to serve on the United States Supreme Court. And that institution belongs to isle of class. If confirmed I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my arms circle. And certainly not from my own sake. I would assume this role to serve you. I would discharge the judicial oath which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons. Do equal rights to the pour in grants. And faithfully and impartially discharge my duties under the United States constitution. I had no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy either for the short term or the long hall. I never imagine is that I would find myself in this position. But now that I am I Sherry and that will meet the challenge with both humility and courage. Members of the United States and it I look forward to working with you during the confirmation process. And I will do my very best to demonstrate that I am worthy of your support. Thank you.

