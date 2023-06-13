Trump says he will plead not guilty to federal charges

Trump arrived in Miami on Monday night for his arraignment, where he faces 37 criminal counts, including willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

June 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live