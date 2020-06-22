‘Trump should not be president,' John Bolton says

More
The former national security adviser, in excerpts from an exclusive ABC News interview, discusses his 17 months in Donald Trump's administration.
2:52 | 06/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Trump should not be president,' John Bolton says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:52","description":"The former national security adviser, in excerpts from an exclusive ABC News interview, discusses his 17 months in Donald Trump's administration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71376147","title":"‘Trump should not be president,' John Bolton says","url":"/US/video/trump-president-john-bolton-71376147"}