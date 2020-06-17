Transcript for Trump rolls out national plan to address veteran suicides

This historic campaign will mobilize every sector of American society to encourage here is in need. Empower them with the best. Prevention. Practices and help every veteran thrive in there lives after service. They come home from these active battlefields and active places and all of a sudden that left sometimes alone. And they have a hard time whether. They fought our battles overseas and now we must join them in winning this new battle at all. There's no single solution to this issue every resource must be brought to bear. We're expanding our partnerships was military and veteran organizations. Universities. Faith based leaders businesses nonprofits at all levels of government to establish. Specialized support systems for a veterans. The task force. Has already partners with thirty. Large corporations to help them prioritize. He mental help. Of their employees. And we will continue adding to that number in the numbers growing very rapidly. Very very rapidly. We're also launching a National Research strategy the prevents office. Will work with the greatest scientific minds across our nation to evaluate research. To better understand the trauma service. Members knives. They face tremendous. Tremendous drama. Identify. Effective treatments. And communicate their findings to the public. The prevents office. Is currently reviewing the one point five billion dollars of federal funding committed to suicide prevention. To make sure research goes where. It is most needed in order to save lives and to make lives better.

