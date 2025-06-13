Trump, Saudi crown prince discussed 'importance of restraint' in phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by phone on Friday after a tense day in the Middle East.

June 13, 2025

