Trump seeks to stall further review of evidence found in Mar-a-Lago search

A request from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers seeks to bar the government from reviewing the documents seized until a special master is appointed and a report of the items taken is given.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live