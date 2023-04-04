Trump set to turn himself in at Manhattan courthouse

Former President Donald Trump's indictment will be unsealed, and he is expected to face more than two dozen charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case.

April 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live