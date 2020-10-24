-
Now Playing: President Obama unleashes on Trump ahead of final debate with Biden
-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden try to ride debate momentum into final stretch
-
Now Playing: New Yorkers wait in long lines to cast early ballots
-
Now Playing: US Naval aircraft crashes into neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Trump casts his ballot in-person
-
Now Playing: Utah parents reportedly against COVID-19 testing in school
-
Now Playing: How weather conditions will impact wildfires in West
-
Now Playing: 'Digital health passport' to open international air travel
-
Now Playing: Murder hornet nest discovered for 1st time in US
-
Now Playing: How children are helping in the efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: California teen earns ticket to Game 3 of World Series
-
Now Playing: Wildfires wreak havoc in Colorado and California
-
Now Playing: Officer fired in Waukegan shooting death
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases and deaths hit highs across US
-
Now Playing: How death row inmate James Dailey met his co-defendant Jack Pearcy: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Death row inmate knows Florida governor could sign his death warrant any day: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Death row inmate James Dailey’s last hopes of being cleared of murder: Part 10
-
Now Playing: James Dailey prosecutor defends using jailhouse informant as a witness: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Jailhouse snitch Paul Skalnik convicted of sexual assault of a child: Part 8