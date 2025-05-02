Trump signs executive order blocking federal funding to NPR, PBS

On his way to Florida aboard Air Force One on Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to “cease direct funding to NPR and PBS.”

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live