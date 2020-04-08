Transcript for Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act

Kidnappers that provides 900 million dollars a year it. He guaranteed funding for the land and water conservation process that all Americans can continue to enjoy our cost. Wildlife. Refuge is when you look at this look at what we do know what outlines. And it's really been in well all of the wildlife areas to wildlife. And parks. Historic battlefields national monuments and public lands. And usually this bill provides nearly ten billion dollars or. Long delayed maintenance projects repairs and upgrades to make the national park rated than they have ever been before that's going to happen. The legislation I'm signing today builds on my administration's unwavering commitment as you consider me and to grant here in this land here God's creation. This is truly God's creation. Last year I designated one point three million acres of public land as new wilderness. I ordered much more active forest management to prevent catastrophic wildfires. Recommending they do that in California and other locations in U. See how quickly the wildfires. And I signed T save our seas act to protect our environment from foreign nations that lenders the other issues with garbage and pollution.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.