Trump signs proclamation to declare May ‘Older Americans Month’

More
President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday about protecting American seniors from the COVID-19 pandemic while in the East Room of the White House.
3:53 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump signs proclamation to declare May ‘Older Americans Month’
And and we'll news. I. Us. Fish who homes. It's. The yeah. Yeah. We're. They hidden news. The yeah. Stash. This I. I. Okay. Yeah. Yeah you move. Brought her if she's. This we'll. It is. It there's. Here. Is. News. There it was she. I was. Fish birds. She's. My hands yeah. She's. I'm yeah. Okay. Murderous. Power. Okay. And us evening we'll leading. Yeah. US justice. You. You. Use. Of those. Things. Are here. A it's. Key it's. News. Or this. There's. It is I wish there. Was no error this. It's war. He's. And beautiful homes. Group. Hey Coburn. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:53","description":"President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday about protecting American seniors from the COVID-19 pandemic while in the East Room of the White House. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70442184","title":"Trump signs proclamation to declare May ‘Older Americans Month’","url":"/US/video/trump-signs-proclamation-declare-older-americans-month-70442184"}