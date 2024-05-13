Trump speaks before Michael Cohen takes the stand

The former president spoke before entering the courtroom where is former attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to testify in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

May 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live