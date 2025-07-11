Trump speaks on Texas devastation, ongoing search and recovery efforts

After touring the flood zone in central Texas, President Donald Trump is taking part in a roundtable event with first responders and local officials at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

July 11, 2025

