Trump ‘can’t stop us’ on fighting climate change: Jay Inslee

The former Washington governor and Democratic presidential candidate says he’s optimistic despite what the Trump administration is doing to “destroy our climate laws.”

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live