Trump tariffs are ‘pain now, pain later,’ former Biden adviser says

Jared Bernstein, former chair of the National Council of Economic Advisers, says the Trump administration’s approach to trade with China will bring a “massive shock to consumers and businesses.”

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live