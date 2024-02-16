Trump team responds to verdict in New York civil trial

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have responded to the verdict and the Trump team has begun fundraising off the ruling requiring former President Donald Trump to pay a $354 million fine.

February 16, 2024

