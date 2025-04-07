Trump threatens additional 50% tariff on China

The president threatened to increase tariffs against China again if Beijing doesn't remove the retaliatory tariffs it placed on the U.S. ABC News' Alexis Christoforous and Karen Travers report.

April 7, 2025

