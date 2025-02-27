Trump says UK Prime Minister 'tried' when asked about negotiations over tariffs

Trump was asked if Starmer persuaded him to not impose tariffs on the U.K. during their talks.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live