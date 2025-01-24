Trump to visit LA wildfire zones after threats to withhold aid

He has criticized Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's response.

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live