Transcript for Trump to visit southern border with Texas governor

All former president Donald Trump is visiting the southern border today we're Texas governor Greg Abbott is promising to finish the work that trump started on the border wall. Trump's visit comes as at least five Republican governors are responding to a request from the governors of Arizona in Texas. For help securing the border but now there are questions over what that would look like how it's being funded and whether it could harm public safety. ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me for more Rick and welcome thank you for being with us. What do you make of the former president's visit to the border alongside governor Abbott and respond to other Republican governors well. For starters it's a remarkable please piece of of political theater you have the former president job visiting his one signature project along side. All would be presidential possible candidate in 224 in governor Greg Abbott who is vowing to complete that project. I using state funds and as he cities put that call out calling about a border crisis asking other governors to send people reinforcements down to the border self. To meet reinforces what important point which is that Republicans are continuing to use this issue of the border as a political weapon it builds on a lot of the things that trump said and did in antiques and a step further and I'm interest of the C the did dynamics between these two men knob for for governor -- itself photo op that a lot of other Republicans. Would like to see it's really the first time we're seeing former president truck out in the field as a former president as opposed just the speech. This is an issue that is clothes stick to his heart into his memory is very long memory even as he continues to re litigate with false claims that last year's election. Out there making making sounds about running again and again alongside a potential candidate. And Rick to your point this comes after a vice president Kabul Harris toured a Border Patrol command center in El Paso last week. How is the White House working to draw contrasts between the Biden and trump administration. Well a you couldn't contrast the policies any any more sharply ally in the fact that the that much of the Biden administration is it about unwinding the border policies the asylum policies. The detention policies of the truck administration has been a lot more difficult than any of them anticipated. That's why it's taken so long and in fact the that Paris trip last week was seen in many corners including from four former president trump supporters. As a response to the fact that trump was about to go that he does she felt the pressure took to finally go to the border although a different section of the border more than a thousand miles away for trouble B. In just a few hours but but you can't in the state feed the dynamics of the of what it looks like to have. Vice president Harris there and now have. Former president trump they're making entirely different arguments about the the realities on the border and the appropriate policies. There really isn't a lot of overlap in terms of that the messaging me you'll likely be here today vs last week. And Rick wiley have you want to get your insight on the resolution that the house is expected to passing mention it at the top of the show creating a select committee to investigate the January 6. Assault on the capital how old that works and how is that different from the commission that Republicans blocked in the senate last month. Jin A if it's approved you'll have a house members only. Hoc committee set up as opposed to a being bipartisan independent commission which was the goal that was advanced and then blocked by senate Republicans a few weeks back. If this committee goes forward we expect at the passing bulls with questions reality Republican supported. There will be this select committee I will be dominated by Democrats and eight to five majority Nancy Pelosi gets to choose eight members five Republicans get to consult on five members. Intriguingly though Pelosi has said this signal that she is likely to were considering. The possibility of all of appointing a Republican to that committee among her choices. I expect that to be someone all along the lines of Liz Cheney erratic accusing her someone who was that he favored the impeachment of president chopper at least see it feels like yet responsibility for January 6 so it's not a grand gesture of bipartisanship. But Republicans still have to decide if there want to play ball Adidas support voting for the commission I think most are gonna vote against it and then are they gonna try to. Mean members to this committee at all there's some talk about more right wing members being out there is essentially bomb throwers are also to make other points about security of the capitol complex that they feel like Democrats might be responsible for but there's also a school of thought that says they shouldn't even tried it to staff it up because it's easier to painted as partisan system be choices ahead for Republicans as they. Decide how they're gonna handle January 6. I needed help us learn more context around that Rick thank you so much ABC news political director Rick Klein thanks for at president.

