Transcript for Trump vows to fill Supreme Court vacancy 'without delay'

Almost immediately following the news of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's that. The battle over who will filter seat on the Supreme Court began in Washington. President slump addressing the is avid opera and he rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina and we have an obligation as the letters depict what we want. That's not the next president hopefully I'll be the next president we have an obligation to the voters all of the bid for the millions of people that what is here. Sources LE BC news president trump has a shortlist of potential nominees and before making any announcement he's expected to speak with each of them I would say that. A law that would be. And birthplace. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell issuing a statement Friday night saying president trumps nominee will receive a vote on the board United States senate. A reversal from his position and 116. When he refused to consider mayor garlic president Obama's nominee to the High Court. After justice Antonin Scalia died that February. This vacancy should not be built. About this blamed on president July calling on Republicans to be consists boaters. Should pick the president. The prison should pick the justice. This is a different situation. Republicans controlling the White House and sent at least one of those Republican senator Lisa Murkowski said Friday report the news of Ginsburg's that. But she would not vote to confirm Supreme Court not eat right now. And means Republican senator Susan Collins who was locked tight race telling New York Times recently he would not vote on the nominee in October. Saying it's too close the election. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

