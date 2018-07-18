Transcript for Trump walks back summit comments

Hey there welcome into ABC news live I am well read in New York City we have news from around the world for you today. Including the fallout. At the White House to the the reaction to present trumps public remarks at Monday's summit in Helsinki. With Vladimir Putin and over in Thailand the twelve boys and their soccer coach speaking publicly for the first time. Since their daring rescue from that cave neighbor trapped in for eighteen days ABC news has just learned that one of the boys has been released from the hospital. And reunited. With his family just moments ago but first we will start off with your headlines for today Wednesday. July 18. Special counsel Robert Mueller is now asking for immunity for five potential witnesses in the upcoming trial for former trump campaign heads tall man aboard. A 29 year old Russia's gun rights activist has been indicted in federal court and charges she acted as an agent of a foreign government. Officials say Maria bu T not entered the US in 2016. An inept one student beset. And is due back in court on Wednesday. The Secret Service has now confirmed that an agent traveling with the president. Died while they were in Scotland. Google is now promising to appeal a five billion dollar antitrust fine from European officials over android. Do warnings about what new tariffs could do to the price and thought the trumpet administration considering a 25% tariff on cars built outside the US Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers now says. That would raise the average price of an import by nearly 6000 dollars. Wal-Mart is reportedly ready to door for Netflix. Information dot com says the company is considering launching its own streaming service supplies could be around eight dollars a month. The Girl Scouts are pushing further into the digital age where the new with god is being introduced this one for cyber security. Scout officials say the goal is to prepare girls for modern world of digital opportunities. And due to threats. At Nationals Park in DC last night baseball's all star game. American League coming out on top against the National League eight to six with a record ten Omer old. Our top story comes out of Washington today it's been two days Nelson's president trumps summit in Helsinki with Russian president Vladimir Putin and the White House. Is still feeling the reverberations from president Trump's comments at the press conference after his one on one meeting with Vladimir Putin. We have Karen Travers. At the white house on the north lawn to walk us through everything as president drop. Has started to walk back his controversial comments and Caron it is good to see you and I will start there. What is the latest with this so called walk back of his comments that began yesterday. Not well there's a sort of don't walk back of the walked back if you will the president is up very early this morning. And on Twitter. Still talking about that press conference on Monday and his comments yesterday that read this and later this morning he said so many people at the higher end of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. He doesn't say well we've referring tube at the time we have heard. The president's. His press conference addressed by anybody in the intelligence community. It was a Director of National Intelligence in coats on Monday issued a statement after that press conference. Cut said that the intelligence agencies stand by their assessment of Russia's election meddling in 2016. And what he called their ongoing persuasive at birth undermine our democracy so that's really critical point there from the director of national intelligence and Cote says. This is not just in the past it's not just when he sixteen it is ongoing and it's going to happen in the future. President trump and a lot of criticism on Monday in the week and that press conference for what he said about 2016. And that's why we saw him come out yesterday in say that he slipped up it was the wrong word he said he. Does agree with the intelligence agencies. That Russia was behind this but will in the same breath as he's trying to clear that up heat muddies the waters a little bit more by saying. He accepts that conclusion but it could also be others that were kind of back to where we've been over the past couple of months where the president say. Yes I take that and I take up from the intelligence needs but maybe there's more there there the intelligence communities have not said that that is not their conclusion. We have. And heard from anyone at the White House for over 24 hours after the summit and then. Trump had his walk back yesterday and now he is scheduled to appear publicly again just. Minutes from now really 1130 he's scheduled to have a cabinet meeting which will be open to the press what are we supposed to expect from this cabinet me. Well usually these cabinet meeting their chance for the president to go around the room sometimes they're quite long as photo ops go. I talk to each cabinet secretary at the readout of what their agents your department is doing I think we'll see him do that again today but I would not be surprised that the president uses this opportunity. As more of a full throated defense of what he said on Monday and what he said again on Tuesday because certainly his comments yesterday have not. Really squashed all of the criticism he's been receiving. An important question for the president he still has not answered and this came up on Monday in a press conference leading get. What does he want to see the administration what does he want the federal government to you to stop future terrorist and these cyber attacks. And to prevent this from happening again we know the president Buckland when he sixteen. He knows that we're never going to admit to this the president that he believed the intelligence agencies kind of but what about what they're doing now because that warning that Dan Coates has put out over the last couple of days that rush he's doing this right now Russia with this again in the future. We didn't see the president on Monday. Standing next to the Russian president turned to him in say. Stop this don't do this again this will not be tolerated there will be extreme consequences he had that chance and will he didn't take it so maybe it's asked about that again in the coming days. He will revisit that issue. Just briefly as sod was this cabinet cabinet meeting scheduled or is this reactionary assembly of fronts. It was on the schedule that we got a couple days ago I can't remember who is in complete response to what we saw. And Helsinki on Monday but the president does is pretty regularly so it certainly would be not unusual for him to get. He cabinet secretaries together especially after a big trip like last one he gets. Yet he wants to talk about trade issues to talk about national security issues other economic issues and against it everybody in the room and brief them on what he found was nowhere they on the trip. And haggle over some of the things adding that they also found importance and thank you. Moving down the street from the White House to the capitol building. How would you characterize what the congressional response has been to trump summit and his remarks there. And what should we expect going forward from members of both sides of the on the aisle. Yet I think their reaction was what you expect from the usual suspects of course Democrats jumped on this at worst performance they'd seen from. A president especially standing next to a Russian leader. And the president really took a lot of heat from Republicans cute not just the John McCain's of the Jeff lakes about workers to use they do it. Mitch McConnell say that Russia is an adversary not a friend and they want to see the president I think a much tougher stance. Karen Travers thank you so much always locked in on the goings on. In our nation's capital we move now across the world to Thailand where the twelve boys and their soccer coach trapped for eighteen days in that tie cave. Are speaking publicly for the first time at a press conference today we've just learned. That one boy has been released and returned to his family which is great news. I will yeah we've just come out of the most extraordinary press conference saying the wall bull attained those twelve boys Nestle prepared well and happy for the first time speaking. To the public since this whole ordeal began. They came into. CA's from the Janice are assembled that'll say that. Parents that some of the friends the rules say that Aaron officials doctors and nurses who have been looking off to them all this time. And they played added a game of soccer before I'm just in front of where admiral assembled at a that'll pay its would a couple of goals and they did not I think. Just some fun but also to show that they are in good health and until to say that's exactly the case their nimble feet does this. Minimal risk of infection and so a daddy of them planned. The boys and now on their way time and it was fascinating. See you hated it from some of those boys and and one of them out on fourteen years old who spoke. The most English Agricole Powell when he was sat on the money buying pulled -- his days in. The moment he still the diver the British diver. Bubble up in not bullets and find him not okay he said initially the boys. Who and the base ged and didn't know what to make of it they had this sound in the case he took a flash. Flashlight from another boy went down. He sold the dive. He kept saying hello to him an officer lusting else to die that he was okay he was social. Meanwhile the coach to his inside of a state he was asking what was going on because he doesn't speak any English and it was rather funny moment when. He describes are shouting someone translate someone translate and none of the boys could because they'll also shocked. To see that diver and the coach also described how once they realized they were stuck. He Phillips the best way to get them out would be today and it'll gripes about what he did and he said he'd go ahead. We'd this right swim on the some of the rocks it collapsed it once if the way with K for the boys to fall it and put it out it twice if they would stock in Amazon vehicles what happened so they described waiting inside the cave. Day in day out writing on the side all of the cave walls. Just half the time that'll save perhaps even to map out. A route to get themselves out of of this cave network today really was an amazing day Thailand is jubilant to CDs boy's fresh and happy and healthy. And now off to all those days inside the cave and in the hospital. Finally reunited with their boundaries well. Great stuff games they view in Thailand back now to the United States where in California summer fire season. He is in full swing and here is a huge one raging around Yosemite. National park and that is where we find our acquaintance and Al who has the latest for us patent. Good morning. I start with this where we stand on this fire that began Friday. OK well those numbers that we just got out of a morning briefing here and right now this fire has burned around 171000. Acres it's only 5% contained but they are making. Some good progress he caught us at a good time here because this is actually shift change here at the fire camp where all of these firefighters are coming in you know when you had a huge. Fire like this year we're used to seeing pictures of the firefighters on the fire lines and the flames and all that. But you've got to have a place. To feed them they have to come back to supply out get gas have a place to sleep so this is where that is done this is actually a regional part. Here in that California that. It's just a few miles outside of Yosemite but what they have done here this is almost like a sandy that has cropped up in just the last 36 hours. None of this it was skater. On Monday afternoon. But what they've done here you can say. Some of these big trucks here they've brought in mobile catering they have to feed 18100 fire personnel that are here right now. Back over here behind me. You can see they've got brought in these big semi trailers that are mobile sleepers where firefighters can sleep although. There is. A wide range of accommodations here at the fire camp you either have the nice mobile sleeper you can also a lot of people sleep in their trucks here. And that way down there there's a an open field with a bunch of tents where a lot of firefighters. Hang out south as I said there's 18100 of them here they've been fighting this fire since Friday. Pot. All of these trucks are coming in from around the state there's one from Ontario California. Burbank paradise so Southern California northern California all over they have come to fight this fire. One of the big problems that they have run into here. Is that they've got an inversion layer in the weather so colder air is sticking toward the ground. Warmer air above and what that means is the smoke is getting trapped. Close to the ground and it's obscuring the view of the fire so. If you can't see the fire it's very hard to fight it especially from the air you don't wanna put aircraft into an area that where they're flying low and they can't see because it got all the terrain all these mountains around the area. So what they've had to do is basically make this mostly a ground fight the boots on the ground are the ones who are going in. And cutting fire line in the ground. Trying to stop this fire and it is very hard backbreaking work we were out with a crew yesterday. That was out chain sawing. Brush away from the road is trying to create a fire break in the terrain that they're dealing with they were on a slope that was better than 45 degrees angle so its its very steep it's very hot loose rocks. They have had. Two injuries here reported overnight one firefighter we're told broke a leg the other one. Had heat exhaustion and of course this is a fire that's very personal a lot of firefighters here because. There was a firefighter who was killed in a bulldozer accidents. On Saturday so. The weather has been hot but they are hoping that they'll get a change with some monsoonal weather coming in May be some thunderstorms will drop a little rain but those thunderstorms can also will. Bring lightning so that's one thing that there. Watching out for but one last bit of good news they have been able to prevent any houses any structures that have been zero loss so there hoping to keep that number at zero. Well. Clayton you are in an area that we rarely get to see the fire camp it looks like a huge complex production thank you for. For showing us around giving us a sense of the challenges. That these firefighters faced before they even go into. What you could say battle fighting these fires from the firefighters. That you have spent time with an embedded with and spoken to you. Here in California what are they saying in terms of their confidence level as they fight this fire what where we stand there. You know it's it's all contingent on the weather and the last few days we've seen temperatures hundred degrees. But what's been good is that the winds have not been very strong we've only had winds in the five to fifteen mile an hour rain some gusts of twenty so. That's good the weather has been good. When at night it's been cooler so the fire has been laying down and that is when they've been able to make. A lot of progress on this fire when it's not spreading as quickly and so they tell us that they made a lot of progress overnight. And that 5% containment number that I mention earlier. Has not changed in the last couple of days but. Out what worked sort of told his guidance is that the fire commanders here want to be very conservative with that number they want to make sure that the lines that they've put in place. Ought can be held and I'm not going to be overrun. By fire so they have made. Good progress they expect that containment number to go up but that's kind of where it stands right now and they are. Kind of looking forward to this this change in the weather that hopefully will bring some more moisture some more humidity to the air. And you know hopefully try and start to get this thing of the control. Before we let you go what should we expect for this fire as it develops and fire season generally. Out west according to officials. Well of course one of the big concerns here is that this fire is burning just outside of Yosemite National Park and it has closed. One of the main roads getting into Yosemite. At the heights the busy tourist season here and if you look at some of the pictures. You know those famous views that Yosemite is known for a half dome and el capitan and they're just. Completely obscured by smoke so. They are hoping that that. Finally clears out that they can. You know restore sort of the the park to the way. People want and a reopened that road but that's coming whether the expectation in the next a couple of days. Clayton thanks so much clintons then dealt with. A very unique inside look at the fire camp preparations. As firefighters head into Yosemite National Park to. To fight that fight is only 5% contained right now we'll keep you updated on that. Switching gears a little bit you gotta keep your head on a swivel when you're at the beach not just for seagulls trying to eat your food or sharks trying to EU but apparently also. For flying umbrellas RG opening says is in Point Pleasant New Jersey. With the story of a scary injury and an unexpected danger. Hey there well this is just something we don't think about right we're talking about a thousand people ending up in that you are every year because of fly away umbrellas okay and we sort of thinking about this because. The 67 year old woman she ended up. Now with an umbrella hitting her it went through the ankle that's just happened on Monday over in seaside heights. And she's okay she's recovering in the hospital right now. But she told us listen it was a beautiful day it was just this freak gust of wind that came through and that umbrella when flying. But we're looking at other videos right now and take a look at this video because this is a volleyball tournament and these umbrellas just started flying almost attacking these people. We saw another video we're all of these umbrellas started. Moving around like tumbleweed on this beach at just incredible images and you realized. How often this happens. So we're gonna talk about them. Beach umbrella safety right now we got Ryan over here right actually studying to be an aerospace engineer that plays where an anathema but you got to be an engineer right it ought to be an engineer to do with he's gonna show us. How to properly do this do it safely you want to install it by going. Front to back that's what you want to drive it down. Go at least sixteen inches preferably to freaked out. But you wanna drive like that you don't want to go in a circular motion. He's gonna do that's circular motion right now. And you can see right there what happens is that the sand around it just starts collapsing and you really have no support all right Ryan thank you so much. We're gonna talk to bill malveaux because we found this product and it's pretty cool you can see your right here go the beach Bob bill debate if there bill. Those so tell us about this because here it we've got this and when I sold as a civil what condensed do yeah it turns out a lot it does. So I'm what we try to do I came up this concept after seeing him back beat Jackson in nine years ago. And I thought about how a parody or go works patio umbrella has a base and its heavy and it's attached to the bottom of the poll so I said if I can only do this. And make a portable period if this is portable. When that's still well that's a 125. Pounds ups and I mean just that you can't pick this up again. I gotta do it I can't think that it had all you'll have to sort the poll that foreign and we did Donald tool to help you get it that foreign. So we take all that that it stressed in all expert effort to try to widen the signal deep interest. That far into the hole he said to Paul when they're you look through the wings and you get the kids the filled up and then your chayet. And isn't gonna help prevent it from tipping over but more importantly it's not gonna lift up and broad tumbling on the beach diet most important and this is actually endorsed. By the American lifeguard associated right yes and it it's been tested for winds up to 35 miles per hour are miles an hour. A gift to let's show with so because what you wanna do is you you've got this here. And this is the tool that that comes with their can't write and you just sort of private and like that and and you sort of roving sands. And that creates the whole and it's just that a clean hole very cool and so that you basically get your kids or yourself and you just. Start filling up with capturing the pole and you enter the polling new lift to the wings to form that burst out and then they start lifting putting this and you look the last one. And here's the finished product expect two minutes to set this up. But due date check for the day you'll have to worry about that thing uplifting and roll down the beach and Accenture will hurt somebody and and one of the fall costs. 140 dollars under forty don't but you can start with just that's right you construct we just that we have a starter kit with a with a common units sold any beach umbrella she got. And it shows you the concept. Ending commitment to the whole system and we don't penalize you if you actually want to move and the whole system we go ahead and credit you for your first. A map did you pay him and we go ahead and we've we've built into the whole system for look at you haven't after. Thelma thank you brilliant really just the brilliant and the very cool idea that you want to spend a little more you can do it be extra state. Bill thank you so much Ryan thank you so much and will back to you. Thanks GO down the Jersey Shore look at a lot like Hawaii which is where we had for our next story some tourists were on a boat taking pictures of a volcano. Where they were hit with a lob a bomb. For more on what that is and what exactly happened here is well car. Good morning will we snaked our way in here close to this. Active lava flow in the distance you can see that hellish orange glow that is a rebirth of law off. Rapids flowing over what used to be a community you can ski this law of Iraq now blocking the road. Several hundred homes used to be down this road they're all gone since the beginning of may we've seen. Molten rock. Just like it's raining down keep in mind that we had that the wall the bombs go off earlier this week. This lava rock it's in my hand we're talking about law brought it by a basketball that actually hit that tore up boat injuring. 43 people one woman even fracturing her femur you can see. Talking about this community these power lines going down and then caught off here there's power cut off or in large amount. Of this area right now I am joined by captain Taylor here with the National Guard they've been nice not actually bring us into this area captain Taylor thanks for joining us. Are right now what your. Biggest concerns are for this area that many concerns but one concern want to point out is that shift in wind. SO two can be shifted toward from the mandatory evacuation to the temporary evacuation or. Now we want to ensure that if you are in this area wearing the pot the proper equipment such as a registry system that you have been hard hat. Perfect and we say SO two we're talking about the sulfur dioxide in the area so again that's why were wearing this respirator wearing these hard hats because we saw earlier this week. Because law the bombs just how dangerous this can be with those law Barack. Rained down from the air and at this point well without law but still flowing in the background. There's no end and design. Thanks well and finally tonight at 8 PM on AB seeing if the 26 annual SP awards out in Los Angeles and to get that's set up for that. We welcome and ESPN's. Kerry champion Kerry you are on the red carpet looking fantastic it is great to see you so excited for the night and I wish I could be there you know will. There is Danica Patrick the first female host what should we expect from her. I you know what that's great you know out this Padgett is a start her own right. And I know I've talked to her before that I don't necessarily be known as just that. First female hope that would have known as the greatest coach that has been three. And that's a great honors itself you know that's because about well that's what these events where. We come together their peers with each other that you've been great all along as Oscar. Well it's an opportunity to go and sometimes don't acknowledge not just about will you notice. The on the court to be off. The court and it's been red carpet with time want to take a look right behind as you can see it's the calm before the storm that would like to say if you follow me. You'll see al-Qaeda that here. And it's used only boiled. Wait becoming stars such as. You name obviously Aaron Rodgers here shall come here we'll talk but walk the carpet we'll see what he's where we aren't apt question. What are you wearing. It any other story lines outside of what you wearing who's been honored tonight who will win the big awards will. One of the story like you talked about Ali along with the Arthur Ashe courage award being given to Al raises another young ladies for. Their courage during the year we don't know about that story and India is the Steward award because he was what are your colleagues and we honor him. With scholarship that will announce that during the ceremony. And then when it's all that in there's every pay out that you the last that you they show hoping it does scream need to do think that they want to do. During the season but they can't because they're so disciplined so this is this a bit where you let your hair down if you will real and hang out and happen. Kerry I am so jealous of you out and LA on the red carpet at the F he's used to say I always have we're all jealous you know all the time Carrie champion. A great friend and a great represented yes he had tonight ESP awards celebrating all. That is great in the year of sports you catch that at 8 PM. On ABC and that's gonna do it for us here at ABC news live we are with you 24 hours a day seven days a week and on the app. As always so get that downloaded so we can be with you all the time getting you what you need to know when you need to know it. Now there for us take it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.