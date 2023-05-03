Trump won’t testify in trial over alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky has new details of E. Jean Carroll’s testimony accusing former President Donald Trump of raping her in 1996 and gives details on why Trump won’t take the stand.

May 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live