'Trump' written on manatee, incident under investigation: Officials

The word 'Trump' was found on the back of a manatee, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency said.
0:25 | 01/12/21

Transcript for 'Trump' written on manatee, incident under investigation: Officials
An investigation is underway in Florida to find out who was responsible for some political graffiti found on the back of a manatee. The animal was found in Citrus County with the work trump etched onto its back. Officials say the man a T doesn't seem to be seriously injured a bunt that it is exhibiting signs of stress manatees are considered a threatened species. A 5000 dollar reward is being offered for information. Leading to a conviction of those responsible.

