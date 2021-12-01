Transcript for 'Trump' written on manatee, incident under investigation: Officials

An investigation is underway in Florida to find out who was responsible for some political graffiti found on the back of a manatee. The animal was found in Citrus County with the work trump etched onto its back. Officials say the man a T doesn't seem to be seriously injured a bunt that it is exhibiting signs of stress manatees are considered a threatened species. A 5000 dollar reward is being offered for information. Leading to a conviction of those responsible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.