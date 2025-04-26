Trump, Zelenskyy met privately ahead of pope's funeral

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met privately in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday before attending the funeral for Pope Francis.

April 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live