Trump’s attorneys say nothing improper about Stormy Daniels payment

A recent ABC News and Ipsos poll shows that 47% of Americans think the charges against the former president are politically motivated.

April 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live