Trump’s California water crisis plan ‘alarming’

There are growing questions about the effectiveness of a plan to address California's water crisis, weeks after the deadly wildfires.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live