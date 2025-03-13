Trump’s EPA dismantles regulations – how polluters might benefit

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos talks to former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy on the Trump administration’s rollback of clean air and water protections.

March 13, 2025

