Transcript for Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen delays House testimony due to 'threats to his family'

We also have learned that Michael Cohen is planning to postpone his congressional testimony president trumps former fixer and attorney. Says he feels threatened by the president and his attorney. Rudy Giuliani and Cohen's own lawyer Lanny Davis appeared on ABC's Good Morning America to talk about most threats that Michael Cohen says he's been feeling. And the president's allies are saying that the real reason Michael Cohen backed out this fear of tough questions from house Republicans your response. The last thing that Michael Coen fears are partisan hack questions from Republicans we expect that. Let me be very clear the House of Representatives now has an obligation. It resolution of censure when the president the United States in disputed believe. Intimidate him obstructs justice to prevent a witness from testifying is an order so is it federal criminal investigation of Rudy Giuliani. Full witness tampering calling out a man's father in law and wife in order to intimidate the witness my question to mr. trump. Is this same question that Joseph Welch. Asked Joseph McCarthy years ago have you no sense of decency sir that you attack a man's father in law. However I will say this make no mistake. Michael cone who will speak they will not thwart this truth coming out. Lanny Davis on ABC's Good Morning America let's bring in our justice reporter ABC's checked out there with us from Washington. These threats that many Davis has talked about the president and Rudy Giuliani delivering to Michael Collins. They haven't been overt they did more tacit mainly about. Michael Collins father in law holidays when they about. Well you know who that the president so a lot of things about. About Cohen's father in law invoking his family and Collins suggesting that that sent the form of intimidation or threats and that's preventing him from being able to go before the house in public came in testified. So you know when Larry Davis says eight you know invokes dead. McCarthy era quote. Have you no decency. You know we're we get into the gray areas that you. Being indecent isn't against the law and we've seen over and over in in politics in this town as of late all kinds of indecency so but what Lanny Davis seems to be asking for is. For an investigation investigation into Rudy Giuliani. Four they'll basically witness intimidation. And in a censured by the house of president trump for this a similar allegation. So it reiterates he's seen whether the house slack but the house. Chairman. Elijah Cummings of the house oversight committee he's determined to get his testimony. If this was supposed to be something of an opening showpiece for Democrats did to say there's a new era. Of government oversight and in Washington so this is a real blow to the Democrats. Well potentially but did it get way it did this plays out and and it in a matter where they're able to. Take some sort of action maybe make a referral to the Justice Department or are put something out there that will many mr. Kohn more comfortable about testifying. They may get what they want BM which is him in a hearing room. Talking about his ten years as Donald Trump's attorney. ABC's decked out today with us from Washington as Michael Cohen prepares perhaps for some form of congressional testimony or hurt his attorney Lanny Davis said that he would do it. At some point.

