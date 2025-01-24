Will Trump’s inauguration augur a second Gilded Age for billionaires?

ABC News’ Phil Lipof toured the Vanderbilt family’s famed Breakers mansion in Newport, RI, for a look at how Elon Musk’s entry into politics amid union strikes could signal a second Gilded Age.

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live