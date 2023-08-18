Will Trump’s indictments affect his election bid?

An ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 63% of Americans believe the charges against former President Donald Trump in Georgia are serious. While 49% say he should've been charged, 32% say he shouldn't have been.

August 18, 2023

