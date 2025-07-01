Trump's latest business venture is a new fragrance

The latest product to bear the president's name is "Trump Fragrances," Trump-branded perfume and cologne that costs $249.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live