Transcript for Trump's medical team updates on president's condition

Special report now reporting chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we are coming on the air right now because we're about to hear from the president's medical team at Walter Reed medical center let's listen in right now commander Sean Connelly. Corning everyone. Since we spoke last president has continued to improve. As with any illness there are frequent ups and downs over the course. Particularly when a parish is being so closely watched twenty for our index. We review and debate every finding compared to existing signs and literature. Weighing the risks and benefits of every intervention its timing is inning as well as any potential impacts could delay. May have. Over the course of his illness the president has experienced two episodes trains and drops his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this and whether we need an inner being. Is it determination of the team based predominantly on the timeline from the initial diagnosis. That we initiate Texan at the zen. I'd like to take this opportunity now gives some speculation over the course of be it illness. The last couple days. Update you in the course of his his own illness. Thursday night into Friday morning when I left the bedside the president was doing well. But only mild symptoms and has oxygen was in the high nineties. Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside president had a high fever as oxygen oxygen saturation mystery as Italy dipping. Below 94%. Given these two developments I was concerned for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended that president we try some supplemental oxygen and see how he responds. He was fairly adamant that he didn't need it she's not sure to breath. He's tired had a fever who knows about it after about a minute and only two leaders. His saturation levels are back over forty over 95%. Stayed on that for about an hour maybe there was off thing gone. Later that day at a time the team here was at the bedside and president had been up out of bed moving about the residents will only mild symptoms. Despite this they want agreed the best course of action was admitted to Walter Reed for more thorough evaluation monitoring. I'd like to invite at doctor Julie discuss. Term plan. Thank you doctor Connolly. Before ever get a bumper is clinical update on the president's condition I do want to reiterate my comments from yesterday. Regarding the how proud I am to be a part of this multidisciplinary multi institutional team a hug clinical professionals behind me. And what an honor to secure for the president. Pure Walter Reed national turned medical center. Regarding his focus at a sufficient continues to improve. He has remained without fever since Friday morning. His vital signs are stable. From a pulmonary standpoint he remains on room air this morning. And as I complaining of shortness of breath. Or other significant respiratory symptoms he's emulating himself walking around the White House military units without. Limitation poor disabilities. Our continued monitoring of his. Cardiac. The liver and kidney function. That mistress continued normal findings for improving findings. Secure and I'll I'll I'll turn it over to to Dr. a balding. From Johns Hopkins to talk about our therapeutics and again. Are planned for today. Thank you doctor Gillian has sort of again reiterated what an honor of voters it is to take care the president but to be part of such a talented and most of his throwing team here. At Walter Reed. The president yesterday evening completed a second dose or Brenda severe. He's tolerated that infusion while we've been monitoring for any potential side effects. And he has had none that we can tell his liver and kidney function of remain normal. And we continue to planned to use a five day course of Brenda severe. In response to transient low oxygen levels as doctor it's common as discussed we did initiate tax matters on therapy. And he received his first us of that yesterday. There are plans to continue not for the time being. Town today he feels well he's been up and around are planned for today is to happen to eat and drink be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile. Tennessee continues to look then and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow. To the White House where he can continue his treatment course. Thank you very emotional turn over doctor Connolly frank questions. Just a moment please. President wanted me to share how proud he is in the group. What an honor it is for him to be. Proceedings carried here we'll treat Samper surrounded by such incredible talent academic leaders department shares internationally renowned researchers and clinicians. Including support doctor dollar Garibaldi from Johns Hopkins. Like to reiterate how pleased we all are in the president's recovery. And it that'll take your questions. He's the network's few instances where he had drops in oxygen can you walk us through this second one and off but not a question for the lung specialist Akamai. Perrier. Yeah yesterday. There is another episode where jot down a 93%. His and ever feel short of breath. We watched it to come and at every turn back up. They said we evaluate all of the ace Dan you've given the timeline where he is an the course of illness. You know we agree or trying to maximize everything that we could do for him in. We debated whether we didn't start it. The next nexus Texan at the zone and we decided that in this case. The potential benefits early on the course probably outweighed any risks at this time. The second round supplemental oxygen. I'd have to I'd have to check with a nursing staff. I don't think that if you did it was very very limited. But it's not an oxygen. And and I the only oxygen that that I ordered a that we provided was. That Friday morning initially. I'm in the history. Yesterday what was yesterday the second instance second men's incidents blows over the course of the day yesterday morning. But for Canada and other content presidents hurry. Blood oxygen level it's my first question you don't think fondly at 90%. Annual you can what did beyond X rays and CT scans. Shown larger size no nausea are there are signs of long involvement or any damage took a look. Did so we're tracking all of that. There's an expected findings there's nothing else. And he made a clinical concern. Yeah. Tonight yeah I ask you. Oxygen ever ever did saloon night and he. Now we don't have any recordings here of that cancer but yeah. I hear what house or hear anything loan needed to come under question knows below ninety for present and was he wasn't done Louisa and now democratic and independent recommended it. They don't Eric stern yesterday you told us that the President Clinton great shape. Admitting that shaking fever beat for the previous 24 hours. To get a copy of crap crap and I ask you the best mark meadows told reporters at the president's vital for a very concerning over the past twenty miles. Simple question for the attack. Whose statements about the president's health should be okay. So the chief and I work side by side and I think his statement was misconstrued what he meant was that 24 hours ago. When night he and I were her checking on the president that there was that momentary episodes of the high fever and and that temporary drop. In the saturation which prompted us to actually. Immediately. To move him up here. Fortunately that was really very very transit limited episode a couple hours later he's back up. I'm wild again. You know he's not not to speculate what that that limited deficit was about so early in of course but. He's doing well. The expected findings and longer life and resident Elmer and that's in the videos. Well the presidency. Wears a mask anytime he's he's around us and we're all wearing. Our and ninety five's. Full PP. He's he's the patients and when we can when he'll move out into develop and move about out and around other people that aren't full PP. Treasury bills as long as she's still in in my care we'll talk about him wearing a mask editor pressuring. They're running neck and I hope I'm not gonna get into specifics of guys care. Yeah. Yeah yeah. So a lot yeah. I'm just share that like every patient we performed long in as from a tree on him. And he's mixing it out we're told them shoots you can do and it's over 2500. Miller's each time. He's he's doing great death. I got began selling any irregularity while remodeling ideas he feels good game to get blown. That president had been administer. Oxygen. It's a good question so. Are trying to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team the president has course of illness has had. We didn't want to give anything any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. Nam and in doing so. You know came off. We're trying to hide something it was initially true. And say have had a he's he is the fact of the matter is that he's doing really well. That he is he is responding and as a team said. If having to choose to go well we're gonna start this church going back to announce. That says thank you. Lot of news there from the president's position as commander Sean Conley. One of the things we learned he described two episodes were the president's blood oxygen levels when the good down to a point where he felt they needed to be treated. With the steroid and he also. Reminded everybody told everyone today that the president was given oxygen on price and he did not want to answer. Yesterday upbeat at the end saying he hopes the president. Might be on track being released from the hospital tomorrow want to bring in doctor Jan action for more on this Jan let's start out with these blood oxygen levels going down two point. Twice where. The doctors wanted to be administered. Ducks a metro zone which is a stairway cut tell us about that. Yeah let's back up first George Allen county oxygen content. When house I want score. NN financial canyon. Threatened me or Tony. Eyewitness demand is impacted going into the rams coach that is insignificant amounts have been. Something he couldn't confirm the person kind of mixed but rather than punish. In the improvement equipment the have reached at Haitians who have been. We haven't in nineteen they tie. I mean. Much. Better than patients who in fact. Our own RD saturating from other types of so now we'll go into the treatment George the patients being given Jackson at his own. Daryn has been. Good data out of the UK this is the only drug that shone a surrender of a benefit. Incredibly. Patients with more than nineteen now steroids given in a trial. We're given to patients for only terrible ventilation selling ten and demonstration aggressive medical management by his team. Did you hear everything. You needed to hear from the presence team in this press conference. Full Georgia I'm there's always a lot of information if I were in the room with his medical team I would want to know some more specific blood test I want to know something called the dean glimmer of various inflammatory markers. We heard that there were some imaging tests suggested a long involvement not a permanent. And that's the first organ system that can be involved with renting. Now they're joining a couple pounds when he made the lungs tongue in June from a chance to turn scans and chest X rays don't. Government knew bit more about the incidents has and the growing tests that are being done on a regular basis. I wanted to follow up on that would give a really good but the doctor said that the president did well in the lungs from entry I guess that's what you blow into the to the when he was talking about the cat scan of the lines he said. The findings were expected. But didn't go in any great detail what are what are expected findings. Yes so I'm the imaging findings on cat scans or chest X ray or even along ultrasound in patients with combating teen. Channel current boom involvement in the long infield so that's rhetoric. And importers of the long as we see something called to ground glass art happenings. You know Disney's or just the things that the radiologist will be looking for and they can be mild acne can be severe nerve of this is unexpected in someone of his age a witness respiratory virus and wasn't expected did you expect to hear that the president could be released as soon as tomorrow. I I'm not surprised financial Arjuna and talks about that capacity inside the White House to. My pretty high level medical care treatment and management. Texas prison and the medications that the president is doing right now. Can we be given in the White House some of them are given for 56. Attendees. Tests can be run at the White House phone but for the approval and you know obviously it's the common person can commit. And White House environments not only game time decision with local team. Fertility bring in Jon Karl on the phone as well this pretty clear John that the commander wanted to was at pains to try to reconcile what Hussein today. With the statements jester and receiving team yesterday. In which conflicting with the statements from the White House chief of staff mark meadows. But it was night and day George he actually came out with actual data. There were splash spinning and he used he wanted to. You know come out and show that that he was I think very deliberately making up for what happened yesterday let me remind you George should doctor Conley. Yesterday. Refuse several times to answer the question about whether the president panel on oxygen but at one point he said in this is a direct quote. Yesterday and today he was not on oxygen and now we just learned again from doctor Connolly that in fact. The president was on oxygen. On on Friday. Now that's just a basic fact can eat. Came out need told us what you know what would. Which seem like a very serious and factual briefing. But it's such as such a problem when you have not stepped up political team at the White House but the medical treatment the White House come out and give a briefing with information that it turns out to be flatly wrong hopefully this time he's given us information that is correct. Yet he did he where he was deathly trying to be more specific today tried to answer. The questions although it is still say you know you trying to be as upbeat as he possibly can on the on one level you can understand that. On the other level is that really the job of the presence in this morning's presenting the information publicly. Yeah I mean you know at least even in doing that he'd he'd he'd told us. But it is about to do the two very worrying episodes the president had both on Friday and yesterday. But you know you what I think bits from now on throughout this process there'll always be you don't nagging. Questioned. Are they trying to spin. The situation to be three to give the best possible. You know description of what's happening or are they giving as the cold hard facts but today it seemed to be they were doing up a little bit of each. We got the fax and that's important to the fact he can say things are looking great the president's you know but don't we have the you know that the cold hard facts of follow up what happened. Yeah it was Jeff increase was trying to convey that to be a one hitter Rachel Scott. Outside Walter Reed as well bit of a crowd gathering their Rachel. Yeah that's right juries lots of the president's supporters gathering at the gates of though Walter Reed medical center does right behind me we've heard chants of USA USA this morning there cheering honking horns here obviously going to wish the president well want to see him back. At the White House soon and we're learning today that could be as early as tomorrow but there is this growing list. I'm White House officials and advisors that have now tested positive for the virus including that cluster. Habit in the Rose Garden for the president's ceremony of his Supreme Court nominees Amy coney bear we know the latest just nickel little that's the president's personal assistant and body man to traveled with the president. Tested positive now eight people that attended that Rose Garden ceremony capped tested positive. For the virus including a former governor Chris Christie ruled. Obviously works here at ABC news as a contributor. He tested positive is now in the hospital and I'm struck by something. Back Chris Christie has told you can still give it up on GMA he was inside. I'm the room when the president was preparing for that debate five of the nine people inside that would have now tested positive for the virus George. And he told both of you that no one was wearing a mask. Right I mean and we had Jason Miller the presence of the senior campaign advisor on the firm's warning saying that the president. Was encouraging people who make it Wear masks in that phone calling Edward. Earlier today on this week what other activity or expecting from the president James Finley get a pretty steady stream of phone calls yesterday. And we saw that video he released last night. He did Jordan he also spoke with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell yesterday who again reiterated that the president was in good spirits. Look the White House has made clear that the president is still working that the president is still in charge yesterday they released photos of the president. Behind the desk obviously the president wanting to address the American people himself. After that press conference with his medical team telling the American people that he is on the road. To recovery though he did say that he's not out of the woods said Jesse yet the president said the real test will be over the next few days. But obviously he could be back at the White House as early as tomorrow George. Headline thank you racial headline from the president's doctors that if they say he continues to improve. Is being treated now with steroids and run death severe. And they're hoping they say that he can release from the hospital as early as tomorrow in return our regular programming have a good afternoon. This has been a special report from ABC.

