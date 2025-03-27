Trump’s national security team ‘absolutely failed’ using Signal: Former CIA officer

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and former CIA field operative Darrell Blocker discuss top national security officials’ use of the messaging app to discuss a then-pending military strike in Yemen.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live