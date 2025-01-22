Trump's pardons for rioters 'disturbing,' former top Jan. 6 prosecutor says

Alexis Loeb, a former top prosecutor from the D.C. U.S. attorney's office, told ABC news President Donald Trump's sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters was "disturbing.”

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live