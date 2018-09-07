Transcript for What's next for Trump's SCOTUS pick

In true reality show star fashion tonight on primetime TV Preston tropical announce who will replace retiring justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court were very close to vacated his vision. Today so let's say support involves the president producing the event up to the very last minute tweeting today. I have long heard that the most important decision a US president can make is the selection of a Supreme Court justice will be announced tonight at 9 PM and it is important. The next nominee could be on the court for the next couple of decades in could be is suing to vote to overtime cases like Roe vs. Wade. In 1973 decision to legalize abortion. If you look at what the president said. Which is he will nominate someone only if that person is committed to automatically. Overturn roe V white. The top four judges were handpicked out of a list of 25 people by a group of conservative lawyers called the Federalist society. They're believed to be judge Brett Cavanaugh Ramon Catholic Thomas Hartman and Amy coney Barrett each of these prospective nominees had a strong at camp of supporters. And then each has some critics out there senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stressed a boat to confirm the nominee will happen by the fall. A move angering some Democrats who want to wait till after the mid term election. Some even calling McConnell a hypocrite for refusing to hold confirmation hearings for president Obama's Supreme Court choice and to play sixteen. The current breakdown in the senate is 51 Republicans to 49 Democrats but with Senator John McCain out battling brain cancer that brings it down to. Fifty to 49. Some Republicans need every single boat. The Supreme Court Stephanie Ramos ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.