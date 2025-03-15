How Trump's trade war could impact alcohol prices

Chris Swonger, the president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, discusses how President Donald Trump's trade war could impact alcohol prices.

March 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live