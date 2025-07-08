TSA to end shoes-off policy for airport security screening

TSA will allow passengers to keep their shoes on when they go through the general security line at many major airports across the country.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live