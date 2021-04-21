Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Tues, Apr 20,2021
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"The nation reacts as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.","mediaType":"hulu","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77201041","title":"Tues, Apr 20,2021","url":"/US/video/tues-apr-202021-77201041"}