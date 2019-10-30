Twitter announces no more political ads on platform

The social media giant will no longer allow political advertising on its platform, co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday.
Twitter the social media site saying it will stop accepting political ads beginning next month. And a series of tweets Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey laid out the company's reasoning writing quote political message read should be earned not bought. The move comes as tech companies try to stop the flow of misinformation ahead of the 20/20 election.

