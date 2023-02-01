Tyre Nichols' mom addresses mourners through tears

Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells said the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act must be passed or “the next child that dies, that blood is gonna be on their hands,” she said.

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live