Transcript for Uber driver pulls gun on drunk passenger who allegedly tried to steal car

Surveillance video shows the tense moments between an uber driver and it would be passenger Robert grafts Miller was picking up a man and his girlfriend on capitol street beach you Sunday night. When he says the man gotten that over a malfunctioning wind out. His girlfriend sorts of bad we saw and we need to get home please please take us home take us home and I was going to until and asserted literally just screaming and yelling at me are clear yes getting and how it's done I'll cancel the ride. But he kept going even spitting in his face watch his seat and tries to get in the driver's seat of the car and grabs Miller pulls out his gun. He's in the vehicle. He's kind of stunned at first has obviously in the gun pointed at him. And he does get out of the vehicle. Police arrested the Ryder 39 year old Anthony rival of pleasant hills charging him with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct Hubert releasing this statement this type of behavior is unacceptable we have removed the riders access to the app we continue to investigate. And stand ready to support law enforcement and their investigation. Rats Miller says he's being punished to his -- count has been placed on hold during the investigation. It sends the message to drivers that you shouldn't be reporting things. That you don't wanna tell them what happens and and Betsy calming thought process for driver and it's. It it's dangerous. Huber also sent us a copy of their firearms policy which prohibits riders and drivers from carrying them. Do you regret poorly done or we know he'd seen I would 100% union.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.