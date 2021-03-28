UK variant linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Omaha daycare

The Rosewood Academy Childcare and Preschool in Nebraska was linked to 100 cases of COVID-19, and a significant number of those cases were confirmed as the U.K. variant.
1:30 | 03/28/21

