UK preparing vaccine booster shots for seniors to battle COVID-19 variants U.K. officials plan to roll out the new shots in September and the U.S. may soon follow suit as COVID-19 variants are becoming more prevalent in the States.

Are cities reopening too soon? Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, answers our questions about the new CDC guidelines, states reopening too quickly, the Brazil variant and more.